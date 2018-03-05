Uncategorized Focus 50+ Digital clutter By SNN Newsroom - March 5, 2018 5 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Uncategorized Police investigate boardwalk fire at Venice park Uncategorized Gov. Rick Scott announces major action plan to keep Florida students safe Uncategorized Finalists for North Port police chief job to meet with public Uncategorized Former MCSO sergeant arrested for child porn is sentenced Uncategorized Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy involved in deadly shooting SARASOTA – Dr. George Schofield talks about clutter, not just physical clutter but digital clutter as well.