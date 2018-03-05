MYAKKA – Sunday all of the Myakka River District was under red flag conditions.

“When that happens, we get a little nervous around here because we know if a fire started, it has a really good chance it can make a run,” Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Patrick Mahoney said.

Mahoney, who is with the Florida Forest Service, says several factors play into making an area ‘red.’

Some of those include wind, temperature, and humidity, which Sunday was as low as 18%.

“All of us were on pins and needles because very rarely does it get that low here in Florida,” Mahoney said. “We were all on high alert.”

Now the whole Suncoast should be on high alert, particularly the Myakka District, which is the third driest in the state.

“As far as counties in our district, Manatee County is the driest at 470, and that’s out of a scale that goes from 0 to 800,” Mahoney said.

Contrary to popular belief, there’s no fire ‘season.’

“Florida can burn 12 months out of the year,” Mahoney said. “This just happens to be the most active part of it because typically, it’s our driest.”

As Smokey the Bear says, only you can prevent wildfires.

“Clean off your roofs and gutters, make sure vegetation is cleared from around your home, and make sure there’s a defensible space around their home,” Mahoney said.

Use caution with anything that can produce a spark, from ATV’s to lawnmowers.

“Right now we’re just asking anyone to be careful with any open flame, with any spark, because right now with the conditions, it doesn’t take much to get a fire going,” Mahoney said.

For more information, visit floridaforestservice.com