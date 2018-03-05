SARASOTA – The Booker Tornadoes are headed to the State 6A Final Four in Lakeland on Wednesday. They will take on Leesburg at 8 pm Wednesday night, and the winner plays for the State Championship Thursday night at 7 at the Lakeland(RP Funding) Center.

Booker got to the Final Four on a lay–up by co–captain Jaylen Jones in the final seconds. Riverview’s assistant coach Butch Wade told me that Booker has a lot of talent, but that head coach Markus Black has brought structure and discipline to this team, like the strenuous summer workouts.

“Last time we were there, me and my guy(Eniel Polynice)”, says Markus Black, head coach of Booker, and a member of the 2005 State Champion Booker team. “We talked about how to get back all year. All the hard work and everything else we put in. From August, from May when we were out there working out in the rain, flipping tires out in the rain. People looking at us like, ‘what are these guys doing out there’? It was all for a moment like this. For the opportunity to get to Lakeland.”

Polynice was Black’s teammate from their 2005 State championship team. He flew in from Argentina to be there for the Regional Finals in support of his friend, and the Booker Nation.