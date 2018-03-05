BRADENTON – The Bradenton ArtSlam brings art out of the classrooms and into the streets.

Thousands wandered through Old Main Street as teams of professional artists and local students came together during Realize Bradenton’s ninth annual ArtSlam to create an interactive experience for the community.

The theme this year was a celebration of youth and creativity. To make it happen, 28 teams of students and creatives took their art out of the classrooms and studios and onto the narrow, two-lane streets.

Most of this year’s teams designed installations that let the public create their own works of art as well.