SARASOTA – A four-vehicle accident closes down a part of Fruitville Road just before 8 P.M. on Sunday, March 4.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was on scene where a car, white mini-van, black truck and SUV were involved in a crash with one of the cars’ axles being separated from the vehicle.

There was at least one serious injury.

Fruitville Road was closed at the intersection of McIntosh Road for a few hours and all lanes were reported open just after 11 P.M.