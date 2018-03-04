MANATEE – . Two people suffered serious injuries Saturday evening in a two-car collision on University Parkway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred 10:40 P.M. when Craig Lisinski, was traveling west on University Parkway, near the intersection with Cooper Creek Boulevard.

At the same time, Stephen Patrick was traveling east on the same road. Reports say, when Lisinski attempted a left turn, he pulled into the path of the oncoming Dowling, and the two collided.

Lisinski suffered serious injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital .

While passenger in Dowling’s pickup truck, was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, Dowling was not injured.

Lisinski was charged with violation of right of way.