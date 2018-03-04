SARASOTA – A Suncoast family is asking for the communities help after a pickup truck drove through their apartment.

At 11:30 Thursday morning, Haley Hartman says a Ford F350 drove through her apartment, destroying half of Hartman and her fiance’s belongings and now the two are in desperate need of help to put their life back together.

Hartman says she doesn’t have homeowner’s insurance..but her landlord is helping her find a place to stay.

If you would like to help Hartman and her family, visit their Gofundme page.