SARASOTA – Sarasota Honey Company Co-Owner Alma Johnson is quite the busy bee.

“We’re all about encouraging employment and life skills,” Johnson said. “We work with people with special needs. We’re about educating the public about all things sustainability, more specifically, bees and beekeeping.”

Their program each Tuesday encourages job skills and social skills, as young adults with disabilities work together on a 3-to-1 student to teacher ratio.

“They are the ones that are labeling the products here; they’re the ones that are building beehive boxes,” Sarasota Honey Co. Employee Denise Griffin said.

One of those worker bees is Griffin’s 29-year-old son.

“He’s disabled, he can’t read or write, but he can build a bee box, and he can be a part of this because of Alma. She has let them own it,” Griffin said.

“It takes us back to the basics,” Johnson said. “A lot of the time, I see the beekeeping community is an aging community.”

Johnson says these young adults are a big part of the solution to keep the bees buzzing.

“What’s gonna save the bees are hobbyists and local beekeepers,” Johnson said. “I’d rather see 2,000 people with 2 hives than 2 people with 2,000 hives.”

Johnson is making strides with a program that Griffin feels is the “bee’s knees.”

“So great that I quit my job of 24 years working in a law firm to come help support Alma in her business,” Griffin said.

The Sarasota Honey Company gives free tours Thursday thru Saturday, where you can learn about the practice of beekeeping and sample some natural honey.