VENICE – Police are investigating after a boardwalk and picnic tables at a park in Venice went up in flames early Sunday morning.

Venice firefighters responded to the blaze and a quarter-acre brush fire at Service Club Park on Harbor Drive South around 3:30 A.M.

According to officials, the boardwalk and picnic tables were lit on fire and engulfed in flames and there is no walkway access to the beach at this location at this time and according to WFLA, fire officials say there is no electrical source in the area, so the fire was either accidentally or intentionally set.

The flames were finally put out just after 5 A.M.

Police are at the scene investigating.