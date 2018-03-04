VENICE- It’s a boardwalk Venice residents call, ‘a hidden treasure’.

Sunday morning Venice fire department responded to Service Club Park, where a quarter–acre brush fire broke out around 3:30 a.m.

Venice resident, Tom Jack, noticed smoke coming from the park driving by.

“I was on Harbor Drive, coming to Sharky’s by the pier and I noticed two fire trucks, police officer and a marked car at the Service Park and I could see smoke coming up,” Jack said.

The fire was put out just after 5 a.m. Residents say what’s left of the boardwalk and picnic area is devastating.

“It’s very sad that that happened because it’s a beautiful addition to the island,” said Venice Resident, Karen Hermann.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“It’s a very alarming this because it’s extremely close to where we live,” Hermann said.

“And it is the dry season,” Leslie Zinoni added.

Residents say the pier was renovated just last month.

“They put new roofs up and new sheds up. A new boardwalk and everything. It’s nice. It was really nice,” Jack said.

“There have been occasions where there’s been some inappropriate behavior on the beach and we’ve been this close to calling the police. I haven’t noticed that in the last two or three years, but occasionally it does happen,” Hermann said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. But for now, Service Club Park is closed to visitors.