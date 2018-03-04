BRADENTON – Two people died from their injuries after being struck by a SUV last week.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Elmer Pritchett and Kayla Knowles both died March 1st following a crash that occurred on February 26th.

Pritchett and Knowles were traveling southbound on U.S. 41, when Amanda Walker and John Carmona were attempting to turn left onto the 4400 block of 14th Street W. in Bradenton. In doing so Pritchett struck Walker’s SUV.

Walker was charged with violation of right of way and the investigation is ongoing.