SARASOTA – Sunday marks six months since a teenager from Sarasota disappeared without a trace.

15 year old Jabez Spann went missing on Sep. 4, 2017, Spann was last seen at a family barbecue on Labor Day, about a week before Hurricane Irma hit. Since then his family is left without answers, but Sarasota police officers are not giving up their search.

A tweet from the Sarasota Police Department said they are actively partnering with Tampa FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on the case.

The three agencies are offering a $50,000 reward for information about his disappearance. Anyone with information about Spann is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.