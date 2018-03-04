SARASOTA – The Coast Guard rescued a man aboard his 14-foot sailboat two miles west of Casey Key on Saturday Night.

The Herald Tribune reports, the Coast Guard received a distress Call around 5 p.m.

Paul Friedman reported his sailboat was dismasted, and he was unable to anchor, out of food and water, and needed emergency assistance. Friedman said he was experiencing 6-foot seas and 30 mph winds.

Petty Officer Charles Richter says Friedman did the right thing and the coast guard asks boaters to never hesitate calling for help in an emergency. There were no reported injuries.