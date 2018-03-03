BRADENTON- With temperatures warming up and more motorists on the roads…the 941 Riderz peacefully rallied Saturday morning, promoting roadway awareness.

The 941 Riderz call themselves a family. After recently losing four of their own, they’ve decided enough was enough. Saturday morning, the 941 Riderz hopped off their bikes and picked up neon signs.

“It’s our first peaceful demonstration of awareness. We’re going to start doing them. We’ll begin at our last four fatal crash sites of some of our riders who we’ve had fall and not get back up,” said Matt Morrison, a Spokesperson of the 941 Riderz.

Informing drivers down U.S. 41. “For them to remember every single day to look twice,” Morrison said, “The median lane is a big problem.”

Shyla O’Dell said,”That’s one of the most dangerous things as a passenger on a motorcycle is when someone turns out across three lanes.”

Reminding drivers, motorists are humans too.

“We all want to go home. I have four kids. I want to make it home every time I go out with him to my kids and it all starts with people paying attention,” said Megan Kyzer with 941 Riderz.

“Drinking and driving kills people. Texting and driving kills people. The four that it killed for us…Luke Plasencia, Zach Rogers, John Woodward, Ryan Bazell,” said Lauri Eastwood, family friend of Zach Rogers.

23-year-old, Bazell was killed, riding his motorcycle, last month by a driver violating right-of- way.

Now, his 6-year-old son, Caiden, is left without a father.

“My father lived a very good life. He crashed on a motorcycle,” Caiden said, “Anybody out there…please watch for motorcycles. Everybody…not just certain people…everybody.”

A vehicle almost hit, motorist, Royce Dunnuck and his 9-year-old son on their way to the rally.

He said, “There was just no space between me and the car behind me, like three, four or five feet behind me driving along. God forbids anything happens and we end up on the ground, they’re going to run us right over. I pulled over and let the car pass me. It was that bad.”

With honks and words of encouragement, the group is hopeful.

“If I can just reach one and maybe save one person’s life by just doing this the first Saturday of every month, I’ll do it the first Saturday of every single month,” Morrison said.