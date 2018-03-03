SARASOTA – The Orioles hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast for a youth baseball clinic.

More than a dozen kids stepped up to the plate inside of Ed Smith Stadium to learn from the pros.

Accompanied by their big brother or sisters, they received hitting, pitching, and base running training from the Orioles Minor League Players.

This was the first time some of the kids played baseball.

The Orioles host several of these evets throughout the year encouraging unity, and physical fitness.

“Just being around the kids, trying to put a smile on their face, just having a fun time cracking jokes that’s really what we are here for,” said Brenden Kline, Orioles Baseball Player.

“Hitting the baseball, tennis balls over there and pitching,” Ronnie Thomas, age 11.