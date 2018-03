SARASOTA – A big track meet tonight at Booker Friday night. Saraiah Walkes of Out-of-Door Academy won the State Championship in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 300 meters….as an 8th grader, last year, so Booker head coach Sheldon Cantrell, her AAU coach was honored to give her her state title ring at the meet tonight. Phenomenal job by Saraiah.