OSPREY – The Suncoast is known for our world renown beaches, beautiful weather and the arts. But there’s also a lot of history.

Driving through Historic Spanish Point , CEO John McCarthy says it’s a living museum.

“This site was first settled by Florida’s Native Americans who began living here over 5,000 years ago and lived here until 1,000 years ago,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy says they have uncovered Native American shell mounds where shellfish, teeth and bones have been located.

“They dug down layer by layer to see what they could find. You are looking back in time 4,000, years down to sea level,” said McCarthy.

From Florida’s only Warm Mineral Springs in North Port and Little Salt Springs, McCarthy says there is a window into the past of our history.

“It just shows that Sarasota County has this rich rich preservation of pre historic sites that taken together represent a continuum of time from about 1,000 years ago to over 12,000 years ago,” said McCarthy.

An unprecedented discovery of a 7,000 year old Indian burial ground with 6 human remains found off the coast of Venice is another piece added to Florida’s History.

“To have evidence o in the Gulf of Mexico of over 7,000 years ago people living in this area is unbelievable,” said March Pritchett. He is the President and CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

McCarthy believes there will be more discoveries filling in the missing pieces of Florida’s past.