SARASOTA – Booker Head coach Markus Black was on the last Booker team to win a State Championship. It was 2005, and his teammates were Gary Clark and Eniel Polynice. Polynice flew in from Argentina just to be here for his championship teammate.

Another State Champion, Christian McKay, set the tone by getting her state title weightlifting medal as the Tornadoes took on the Tritons of Cape Coral Mariner.

Booker led by 5 at the half, but the Tritons scored 8 straight and took the lead off a miss as Bryce Rohrbach follows it and they led by 1.

The Tornadoes defense was suffocating, but they did not score a point in the 3rd quarter until Johnnie Williams IV makes the steal and then goes all the way for the only 2 points of the 3rd quarter, but it cut Mariner’s lead to 1 and the Booker faithful were fired up!

Mariner had the ball to begin the 4th quarter, but Booker took it away again. Jaylen Jones’ pressure and King Winkfield, the freshman, with the steal and he goes the other way. They get the lead on offensive goaltending but the Tritons would not go away. They were up by 2 when the Tornadoes’ Jones goes to the finger–roll off the glass to tie it at 34.

Mariner again up by 2 when El Arnold makes a steal and it wasn’t easy but he makes it count to tie it again.

Then Jordan Clark bides his time and goes to the hole for the 40–38 lead.

Tied again with 45 seconds left and again the pressure defense causes a turnover and the Tornadoes can win it.

Time winding down and Jones holds for the right moment, makes his move and sinks the bucket with 2 seconds left. Booker forced the turnover and they are going to states after a 44–42 win.

“It felt amazing, man”, said and emotional Jaylen Jones. “To finally make it to States, its a blessing.”

We started the season saying we wanted to get to Lakeland”, added head coach Markus Black. “I just talked to my old high school coach, and we know the job isn’t finished, but it feels good to get there.”

“Oh my God”, exclaimed Johnnie Williams IV. “The roof just came off the building. It was great. We hit that basket, and we knew we had it from there.”

The team was fired up because they will be in Lakeland Wednesday night to play the state semifinals game against 28–1 Leesburg, at either 6 or 8 pm. The winner of that game will play in the Finals Thursday night, March 8th at 7 pm against the winner of Rickards and Palatka.