MANATEE – . A suspect in a car burglary came up with less than expected Friday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 4300 block of Kingsfield Drive in Parrish.

A witness described April Canfield and reported seeing her going into a neighbor’s vehicle. Deputies detained Canfield and determined that she had removed a shopping bag from a car and carried it off.

As it turned out, the bag contained the victim’s garbage. Canfield was charged with vehicle burglary.

And don’t worry the garbage was released back to the victim.