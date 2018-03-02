SARASOTA – Happy 115th birthday to Dr. Seuss!

In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Embracing Our Differences partnered with the Suncoast Campaign for grade-level reading to bring volunteers to elementary schools on the Suncoast to read to students.

More than 6,600 elementary school students kindergarten to third grade in Sarasota and Manatee County used today as a day to celebrate reading and diversity.

“It’s all around the message of kindness and bullying prevention so that’s what we are trying to teach the students. We have specific Dr. Seuss books that are selected per different grade level,” said Sarah Wertheimer, Associate Executive Director of Embracing Our Differences.

Volunteers read to the students. One volunteer being retired principal of Riverview High School, Linda Nook.

“One of the things with elementary students is they’re enthusiastic. I mean those little kindergarten [students] just sat there and they were so excited and they wanted to see the pictures. It’s that kind of enthusiasm that makes it wonderful.”

392 classrooms in 47 schools participated in today’s event.

The books selected were My Many-Colored Days, The Cat in the Hat, Green Eggs and Ham, Horton Hears a Who, and the Lorax. Embracing Our Differences’ partners donated the books.

Embracing Our Differences, a not-for-profit organization that uses the transformational power of art and education to celebrate and promote the diversity of human family.