SARASOTA – A 30-year-old Sarasota man was arrested on drug trafficking charges after he sold undercover detectives cocaine on four separate occasions, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Calvin Cerilus, 31, sold undercover detectives 27 grams of cocaine. Cerilus continued to sell the drug to detectives once more in October and twice in November. The Sheriff’s Office says on Two of the occasions, Cerilus sold more than 28 grams leading to trafficking charges. He was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine and two counts of Sale of Cocaine. He remains in custody today without bond.

Cerilus has prior arrests for Possession or Use of a Forged or Stolen Driver’s License, drug possession, and several probation violations.