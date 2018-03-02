SARASOTA – A Sarasota County duo are facing drug charges after deputies say they sold fentanyl to undercover detectives.

According to a Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office news release:

Detectives began their investigation on February 20 when 38-year-old Angelo Bisbini agreed to meet undercover detectives to sell them heroin. When Bisbini arrived, 37-year-old Michelle Frankford was in the passenger seat. Bisbini agreed to sell heroin to detectives two more times on February 22 and 28 in which he was accompanied again by Frankford.

In all three sales, the heroin tested positive for fentanyl. After the February 28 sale, deputies initiated a traffic stop on the duo where they recovered various drug paraphernalia and 10 Xanax pills. Detectives learned although Bisbini facilitated the transactions, Frankford coordinated the meetings with detectives.

Bisbini and Frankford are both charged with three counts of sale of fentanyl, possession of zanax, and use of a communication device to facilitate a felony. They both remain in custody today on $26,000 bond each.