BRADENTON – A 20-year-old motorcyclist is sent to the hospital after he and the driver of an 18-wheeler collide in Sarasota.

The crash happened at around 11:30 A.M. Friday, March 2, at the intersection of McIntosh Road and Oak View Drive.

A Sheriff’s Office tweet says the crash closed the northbound lanes of McIntosh Road while the crash was investigated.

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.