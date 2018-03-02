BRADENTON – A 20-year-old motorcyclist is sent to the hospital after he and the driver of an 18-wheeler collide in Sarasota.

The crash happened at around 11:30 A.M. Friday, March 2, at the intersection of McIntosh Road and Oak View Drive.

A Sheriff’s Office tweet says the crash closed the northbound lanes of McIntosh Road while the crash was investigated.

Deputies are in the area of McIntosh Road & Linwood Street in Sarasota for a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle & 18-wheeler. NB lanes of McIntosh Road are currently closed. FHP will be working the investigation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/JqL8jVoJlw — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 2, 2018

The Florida Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.