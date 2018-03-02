MYAKKA – The Division of Forestry is conducting a huge controlled burn in Myakka.
Drone footage of the 1000-acre burn captured by Kevin Angell shows large plumes of smoke in the State Park in eastern Sarasota. It was one of many controlled fires in surrounding counties.
There is also a hundred-acre private burn in Manatee and Hardee Counties.
We've gotten a few calls about smoke and ash. There are some prescribed burns being conducted by nearby agencies. This is not a City of North Port project.
— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) March 2, 2018