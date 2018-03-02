SARASOTA COUNTY – The longest-serving horse in the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is hanging up his horseshoes.

The Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Justice joined the agency in 1998. He’s worked at many large events, including the Republican National Convention, Super Bowl and Orlando Classic. He has also taken part in many search and rescue missions and school demonstrations.

Justice is retiring because of degenerative ligament disease and will live with his rider, Deputy Richard Starowesky.