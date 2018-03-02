TALLAHASSEE – Governor Rick Scott repeated Thursday he opposes any attempt to arm teachers at schools and it adds a new hurdle to the Legislature’s efforts to respond to the Parkland high school massacre.

The House and Senate are set to begin debate Friday, March 2, on legislation that requires county sheriff’s offices to establish a new “school marshal” program that would allow specially trained school staff, including teachers, to voluntarily carry weapons.

House Rules Chairman Jose Oliva, who is helping craft the package, called the marshal program a “final line of defense,” at schools. Scott, isn’t buying it. He says, “I want to make sure we have significant law enforcement presence at every school. I want to make sure we harden our schools. But I don’t support arming teachers.”

Shortly before Scott spoke, the Legislature’s black caucus said it was also united in opposition to the legislation because the prospect of armed teachers could pose a heightened threat to minority students.