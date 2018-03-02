MANATEE COUNTY – Canines that can sniff cancer? Believe it or not it’s real thing. A special group of dogs is being used to screen firefighters at high risk.

“High percentage of firefighters are coming down with cancer,” said Willie Cirone.

A new test is designed to catch cancer early, Mike Riccardi has been a firefighter for 14 years and he loves his job despite the dangers.

“The negative aspects of what could happen to you down the road but I do it anyway,” said Riccardi.

Cirone is overseeing two hundred Manatee County fire fighters who volunteered to be screened for cancer by specially trained dogs.

“This is the thing that’s going to detect cancer early,” said Cirone.

For 10 minutes, firefighters will put on a surigical mask and breathe. Those masks are then sealed and shipped to Glenn Ferguson with Cancer Dogs Canada.

“It’s a four to eight week process because it is tested up there multiple times by the dogs different dogs to ensure the accuracy of the findings,” said Cirone.

Retried firefighters and their families were welcomed to participate so Bill Kebler who retired after 35 years as a firefighter in Broward County brought his wife Linda.

“You never know what you got, whether you’ve been to the call that has killed you so to speak,” said Kebler.

The breath test costs $20 dollars and Riccardi says it’s a painless process he’s glad it’s being offered.

“It helps us do our job better ,to know that if we do get hurt or get say cancer or something there’s something around here that can detect,”

The test is not available to the public yet and it’s still in a trial phase but Kebler says it’s worth it.

“At this stage of the game, everything is proactive, I wanna live to 100 and beat my wife by one year,” said Kebler.

Manatee County fire departments are the first in the state to offer the screening and there is a waiting list of about 25 people.