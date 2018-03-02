SARASOTA — In this edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at Cat Depot.
The nonprofit is getting ready for Cat Tails: A Night In The Garden,” and Boxleitner is the celebrity host for the festivities.
The March 9 fundraiser at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens in Sarasota features live entertainment, hand-crafted cocktails, desserts, delectable bites a raffle and silent auction.
Cat Depot Communications Director Claudia Harden talks about the event.
Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.