SARASOTA – Neighbors voiced concerns Thursday, March 1, about two roundabouts currently under construction along U.S. 41 near downtown Sarasota. Construction began in November on roundabouts at 10th and 14th Streets.

The $12.6 million project is expected to last until late 2019 or early 2020, according to Florida Department of Transportation. The two–lane roundabouts include bike lanes and turn lanes, a 10–foot shared path on the west side of U.S. 41 and a 6–foot crosswalk on the east side of U.S. 41.

District 1 spokesman Zachary Burch told the Herald-Tribune most people attending the public information meeting asked about pedestrian crossings. There were several disgruntled Sarasota residents who did not think roundabouts were the answer to the frequently bottled–necked segment of U.S. 41.

Burch said FDOT is actively seeking feedback from residents along U.S. 41 who can expect to see more roundabouts along the corridor soon.