SARASOTA – Women gathered today at the Ritz-Carlton for the final day of A Woman’s Journey.

It’s a 3-day women’s health event put on by John Hopkins Hospital that provides new and compelling information about important issues affecting women’s health.

John Hopkins says the event is important to their pediatric hospital because healthy kids and families start with their mom.

“We are all mothers and the mothers who are addicted can be any of us,” said Dr. Sandra Brooks, a Johns Hopkins Physician. “So when that baby is born addicted, which is a tragedy in itself, that baby is one of our own.”

“When your child has a healthcare issue it’s a very scary place,” said Rochelle Nigri who is one of the co-chairs of the 2018 A Woman’s Journey event. “When you feel like you have a resource someone who’s going to introduce you and say this is where you go, this is where you can have that scare taken care of, you feel empowered.”

Physicians spoke about the Opioid Epidemic, what our genes reveal, and the importance of the Microbiome and Probiotics.

Following the presentations, there was a Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital panel discussion, where three physicians discussed how the same topics affect children.

A Woman’s Journey is an annual event.