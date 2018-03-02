SARASOTA – A rollover crash leaves a driver dead and two passengers seriously hurt after all three are ejected from a truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver and two passengers were traveling north bound on I-75 just after 3 A.M. Friday, March 2, in a Chevy Silverado. The Chevy, which was towing another car behind it, went off the road and overturned.

The driver died and two male passengers were taken to Sarasota Memorial where they remain in serious and critical condition. None of the passengers were wearing seat belts.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor. This is the third fatal rollover crash on the Suncoast this week.