FLORIDA – A measure aimed at toughening Florida’s texting-while-driving law has run into trouble from lawmakers worried it may be used to target black motorists. The legislation could be approved by the house later today.

Similar legislation has stalled in the Senate amid racial and privacy concerns Rep. Al Jacquet, of Lantana, asked Wednesday if efforts had been made to ask minorities who’ve experienced a traffic stop what they think of the proposal.

Texting while driving is currently a secondary offense in Florida, meaning an officer has to stop a motorist for another violation first. Similar proposals have failed in the Florida Legislature the past six years.

This year’s proposal includes provisions that require police to tell drivers they can decline a phone search, and law enforcement agencies must track the ethnicity of who they pull over and report annually to the state.