NORTH PORT – The Sarasota County Health Department completes the testing of water sources for Legionnaires’ disease at the West Villages.

A spokesperson for the department tells the Herald-Tribune it will take five to ten days to get the results back. The testing is designed to rule out a specific source of water as a source of the bacteria at a high enough level to infect people.

The Health Department does not believe there’s a widespread problem with the irrigation system at the West Villages. All the cases have the pool and spa at Islandwalk in common.

The initial outbreak was detected February 23rd.