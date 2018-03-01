SARASOTA – A Sarasota man is arrested Wednesday morning after Sarasota County Sheriff’s detectives say he downloaded nearly 100 files containing child pornography.

According to a release from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Detectives investigating Internet Crimes Against Children determined an IP address leased to 2740 Hidden Lake Boulevard, Unit C, in Sarasota was used to download 98 files previously identified as containing child pornography.

Detectives learned Travis Jeror, 28, was the sole resident at the address.

During a search of his computer, detectives located files indicating his personal computer was used to view and transmit child pornography.

Jeror was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. He is charged with three felony counts of Transmission of Obscene Material Depicting a Minor and is being held on $4,500 bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.