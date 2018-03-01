SARASOTA COUNTY – An exciting discovery off the coast of Venice, a burial ground dating back 7,000 years has been uncovered.

Divers looking for shark teeth off the southern part of Venice stumbled upon history.

“They found a human jaw bone, with some molars in it,” said Mark Pritchett. He is the President & CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation.

Known as the Manasota Key Project, an Indian burial ground and the first of its kind was discovered offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.

“There were six different humans remains there and they think this total site is at least almost an acre large,” said Pritchett.

Sarasota County Archeologist Steven Koski participated in one of the dives and says it raises more questions about the indigenous people who came before us.

“What’s its association, what’s its context what is around it, what’s around it, that wooden stake means nothing unless it’s in the ground so it’s an exciting experience,” said Koski.

The state is developing a long term plan focusing on preserving the site and state officials are not disclosing the exact location of the site in order to keep it protected.