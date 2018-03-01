SARASOTA COUNTY – Talented song writers perform on the Suncoast for a great cause.

Nashville Music Row came to Ed Smith Stadium to entertain Thursday night.

People wined and dined while Orioles memorabilia went up for auction as charity.

The orioles chose local group, Girls Inc. and the Nashville based Music Health Alliance as beneficiaries.

The alliance provides health insurance for musicians in need.

Performer and Board Director Tina Parol, says her group reaches as many people as necessary.

“And also they assist with emergency medical bills and funding. So it’s amazing what they do genuinely its much needed in the music community because most singers and songwriters musicians and artists their self employed. So its very necessary.”

Orioles say they will have a public concert on March 25.