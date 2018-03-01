TALLAHASSEE – The Parkland shooting may be overshadowing the opioid crisis declared by the governor as Florida lawmakers work to finalize an $87 billion budget.

Legislators, law enforcement and community health care providers acknowledge that a push to steer at least $400 million toward enhancing school security and mental health funding is pulling money from earlier priorities, including fighting opioids, rebuilding after hurricane Irma and tax cuts.

The governor had also proposed $180 million in tax cuts that the house and senate looked eager to match, or exceed. That now looks likely to shrink to the $80 million range. Also a planned $1.2 billion “rainy day” fund, set to cover emergency needs in the year beginning July 1, also will lose $200 million already — cash needed to cover increased spending prompted by the massacre in Parkland.