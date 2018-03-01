NORTH PORT – 36 Suncoast wrestlers will vie for a state championship this weekend. The tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee. The action starts at 10 am Friday morning, 9:30 am on Saturday morning, and the Finals will be held starting at 6:30 Saturday evening.

Gannon Wertz, in 106 lbs class, and Luke Hefner, in the 152 lbs division, are among that 36. They attend Imagine School of North Port, and the school gave them a rousing send–off this morning. Fans, the cheerleaders, the band, President Trump was there….no, just kidding! But it was a wonderful tribute to Hefner and Wertz who are just the 4th and 5th athletes in school history to compete for a State Championship.