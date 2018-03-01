ST. PETERSBURG – Frustrations are mounting over lane closures for Skyway 10k race.

On Sunday morning, thousands of runners are taking part in the Skyway 10k. But to make room for the event, all northbound traffic will be shut down for hours and the decision is being met with some controversy.

In 2016, the Armed Forces Families Foundation began plans to host a 10k, and they figured no better place than the sunshine Skyway bridge. All proceeds from the Skyway 10k will support the foundation. But from 4 A.M. To 10 A.M.

All northbound traffic on the bridge will be shut down and many told News Channel 8 that they’re concerned about the inconvenience this will cause for drivers, especially those headed to the airport.

Race officials say months of planning went into this and that it was too dangerous to open a lane of northbound traffic.

Officials also say the date was specifically chosen to ensure it would impact the fewest number of motorists.