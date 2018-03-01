VENICE – This weekend, Suncoast residents can fly like the 1930’s upper–class, courtesy of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Dennis King, President of EAA of Venice said, “EAA promotes aviation plus we like to promote the idea of home–building your own airplane but we also support people who have manufactured airplanes.”

This stop features a Ford Tri–Motor 5-AT–B. “This particular airplane is from Clinton Ohio. It’s celebrating an air service they had in Clinton,” King said.

Originally built in 1928, 99 were made in its kind and now, only 6 to 8 remain across the world

Its interior was built for royalty, fitting ten passengers.

“It’s very well–appointed. It’s got nice wood, nice lights. Seats are fairly comfortable,” said David Ross, a volunteer pilot with the EAA.

The aircraft is nicknamed the “Tin Goose”, for its aluminum exterior.

“Back when this airplane was built, most airplanes were covered with fabric and the whole idea of an airplane made primarily out of metal was something brand new.” King said.

Another unique feature: its rudder control cables run outside the plane.

“You have to look out of each window to involve looking out the engine gauges on those motors,” Ross said.

The plane is notorious for a smooth ride. “It takes off very well, very quickly. But once it hits 85 or 90, that’s about it,” Ross said.

It’s a perfect speed to admire the Venice–Nokomis area from a bird’s eye view.

The Ford Tri-motor Tour continues through Sunday at the Sarasota Avionics Field.