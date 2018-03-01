SARASOTA – John Mousseau of Cumberland Advisors in Sarasota says it’s been a volatile day and week on Wall Street.

Markets are plunging on news of the U.S. imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports next week. President Trump’s announcement comes after a disagreement among him and his advisers on whether the U.S. should crack down on imports. The U.S. will set 25% tariffs on steel and 10% tariffs on aluminum. Steel stocks surging on the news.