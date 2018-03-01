SARASOTA COUNTY – It’s the final weekend for the performances by Circus Sarasota so don’t miss out.

Fans are filling up the circus tent to see some amazing acts this week.

Circus Arts Conservatory says one of the highlight acts is the flying trapeze.

Some of the artists have performed in the Cirque De Soleil and the International Circus Festival.

The show features some stallion horses as well.

Liberty horse trainer Sylvia Zerbini says she does an interesting act with the horses.

Shows on Friday begin at 7 P.M. Saturday 2 and 7 and Sunday at 1 P.M. and 5 P.M.