SARASOTA – The Booker Tornadoes are the final high school boys basketball team standing on the Suncoast. They play in the regional finals Friday night.

They will play at Tornado Alley, which is where I found them Thursday preparing for Cape Coral Mariner. Mariner beat Bayshore to get into the match–up with Booker.

The Tornadoes are very deep talent–wise, but they are a little height–challenged. That is where the Tritons of Mariner may pose some problems for the 28–2 Tornadoes.

“The guys are pretty thin, but they are tall. 2 guys: 6’4” and 6’5””, explains Booker Head Coach Markus Black. “They like to ‘high-low’ it, and I think if we can slow that down, contest some of the shooters, we should be alright.”

“I feel good. I’m really excited”, says Tornadoes senior guard and captain Jordan Curtis. “I’m hoping to take the win home for Booker, my teammates, my coaches, and myself.”

Tip-off is 7 o’clock Friday night with the winner advancing to the State 6A Final Four. The semifinals are Wednesday night, March 7th, while the Finals are Thursday night March 8.