SARASOTA – Part annual picnic and neighborhood yard sale, the Sun Circle Art Festival is Saturday, March 3, from 10 A.M. – 5 P.M. More than 60 artists are featured, displaying original handcrafted work.

Meet the visual and performing artists as you’re entertained all day long with music and food. The Sun Circle Art Festival is located at 5022 Sun Circle Drive at Sapphire Shores Park just south of the Ringling Museum.

The Venice-Nokomis Woman’s Club is celebrating more than 90 years serving the community. The observance includes an exhibit that takes us through the club’s history from its first meeting in 1926 to its continued fundraising and impact today.

The exhibit runs from March 12th to the end of July. The Venice Museum and Archives is located at 351 Nassau Street South on the island.

You’re invited to a Two Woman Exhibit… Spring Flowers in the Abstract. Meet artists Lisa Flam Corin and Jill Krasner at an opening reception on Friday, March 2, from 6 to 9 P.M. That’s at Art Uptown at 1367 Main Street in Sarasota. The exhibit runs through the end of March.

Contact ‘gallery@snntv.com’ if you’d like us to feature your gallery or opening.