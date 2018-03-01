MANATEE COUNTY – Bickering in the board room escalated to allegations of assault in the parking lot outside the School Board of Manatee County on Tuesday night.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Board chairman Scott Hopes has accused fellow board member Dave Miner of threatening him with his car shortly after the board’s meeting ended. Hopes said Miner yelled profanities in front of the School Board offices on Manatee Avenue and then got into his car, did not turn on his headlights and drove his car in Hopes’ direction.

Miner has rejected Hopes’ characterization of the events. The paper says Miner got upset with Hopes while trying to debate the merits of moving an item on the agenda.

Hopes interrupted Miner and overruled his request to speak on the matter by calling a vote. On Wednesday, Hopes said he was speaking with School Board attorney Jim Dye and had plans to review security footage.