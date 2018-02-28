MANATEE COUNTY – Two bikers are in critical condition after troopers say a van pulled in front of their motorcycle.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Elmer Pritchett was riding a motorcycle with Kayla Chere Knowles in the 4400 block of 14th Street West at around 8 P.M. Monday, February 26.

21-year-old Amanda Walker was driving a Ford Escape north on U.S. 41. Walker attempted to turn left in front of the motorcycle, and the bike collided with the right side of the Ford.

Pritchett and Knowles were both wearing helmets and were taken to Blake Medical Center with critical injuries. Walker, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

Walker was cited with violation of right of way.