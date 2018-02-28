SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man Wednesday in connection with a January shooting.

Deputies were first called to the 5300 block of Beneva Woods Circle in Sarasota around 9:30 A.M, on January 29 for reports of a shooting inside a home. The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound, as well as witnesses inside the home, identified the shooter as Douglas Blanco, 60. Deputies quickly detained Blanco at the scene and transported him to be interviewed.

Investigation revealed Blanco confronted the victim before firing two shots; the first missing the victim and the second striking the victim’s palm, grazing his chin and exiting through his shoulder.

Detectives obtained phone records from January 28 revealing Blanco planned to shoot the victim. Additional forensic evidence gathered at the scene further connected Blanco to the crime.

Blanco is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and is currently being held on $100,000 bond.