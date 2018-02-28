SARASOTA – Six middle school students who attend Pine View School, Tommy Morris, Brent Perdew, Max Marsh, Abigail Koester and James Gray, took first place in the Aerospace Engineering Challenge at the 2018 Astronaut Challenge Middle School Engineering Challenge at Kennedy Space Center.

“It’s an incredible program. Students literally from all over have the opportunity to go and really focus on science, technology, engineering and math through the specific lens of space and space exploration,” said Pine View School’s principal, Dr. Stephen Covert.

Not only were the students exposed to space exploration, but they were also introduced to the importance of networking. Abigal Koester, an 8th grade student who participated in the contest said that her favorite part was meeting the judges.

“It was an all female board this year and that was really cool to be able to see people excelling in the field that I want to go in to,” said Koester.

Math was one of the main components of the competition.

“We were given a series of images,” said Tommy Morris, 8th grader at Pine View. “It was of a space shuttle launching and we had to find the measurements of certain things in the image.”

“We got to potentially land the space shuttle from 40 kilometers out of orbit,” said Brent Perdew, 8th grade student at Pine View School.

Cathy Hollar, the team’s math teacher was impressed with the performance of her students.

“They have forty-five minutes to work them out together and then present them to a panel of mathematicians and they took first place in the engineering so being their math teacher, I was extremely proud of that,” said Hollar.

For the last six years, up to 200 middle and high school students from Alabama, Georgia, and Florida have gathered each year at the Kennedy Space Center in February to compete in the Astronaut Challenge.