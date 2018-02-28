NEW YORK – One of the nation’s largest sports retailers, Dick’s Sporting Goods, announces immediately ending sales of all assault-style rifles.

The retailer also said Wednesday, February 28, that it would no longer sell high-capacity magazines and that it would not sell a gun to anyone under 21 years of age, regardless of local laws.

We at DICK'S Sporting Goods are deeply disturbed and saddened by the tragic events in Parkland. Our thoughts and prayers… Posted by DICK'S Sporting Goods on Wednesday, February 28, 2018

The announcement was made two weeks after the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.

This is one of the strongest stances taken by corporate America in the national gun debate. It also carries symbolic weight, coming from a prominent national gun seller.