SARASOTA – During Black History month, as you walk into Teidra Everett’s second grade classroom at Emma E Booker Elementary, you would find her dressed as a visual history lesson.

“I wanted to choose people that made a difference or that made their mark in African American History that were not necessarily recognized,” said Everett.

From Oprah Winfrey, Alice Walker, Dominque Dawes and Sojourner truth whose real name is Isabella Bumfree, Everett dressed as influential woman in history, sparking curiosity within her students.

“I believe that you can learn something from anyone’s story past or present and with a lot of the population that we teach, they see a lot of struggle and I want them to know that even though their might be struggle there are also a lot of success that comes from those struggles,” said Everett.

This is Everett’s first year as a teacher and the first time anyone in Sarasota County schools has dressed up for the entire month. Everett says she hopes her students remember they can achieve greatness.

“To have historical figures that may look like them or have similar stories to them to be portrayed it’s like I can do this, this person did it and my teacher showed me that this person did it so do can I,” said Everett.

At the end of class, Everett’s students learned about each of the historical figures.